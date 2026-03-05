U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 48,411.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.29% to 22,741.80. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.31% to 6,847.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 1.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) posted mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.28, beating market estimates of $1.20. The company's sales came in at $34.725 billion missing estimates of $35.064 billion.

Kroger said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $5.10-$5.30, versus estimates of $5.29.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 4.6% to $78.10 while gold traded down 0.4% at $5,113.10.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $82.30 on Thursday, while copper fell 2% to $5.7920.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX dipped 0.9% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.28%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.64% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.14%.

Economics

