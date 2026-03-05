Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, March 5.

Analysts expect the Burlington, New Jersey-based company to report earnings of $4.75 per share. That’s up from $4.07 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for BURL's quarterly revenue is $3.59 billion (it reported $3.28 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 25, Burlington Stores reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

Shares of BURL gained 0.1% to close at $300.75 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BURL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

