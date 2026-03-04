Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Kontoor Brands reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.018 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $979.051 million.

Kontoor Brands said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $6.40-$6.50, versus market estimates of $5.96. The company sees sales of $3.400 billion-$3.450 billion, versus estimates of $3.447 billion.

“We had a strong finish to the year driven by better-than-expected revenue, earnings and cash generation,” said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “2025 was a transformational year for Kontoor, highlighted by the acquisition of Helly Hansen, strong growth in Wrangler and disciplined execution.”

Kontoor Brands shares rose 0.4% to trade at $78.52 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kontoor Brands following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul maintained Kontoor Brands with a Buy and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $93.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained Kontoor Brands with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

Considering buying KTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

