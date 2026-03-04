Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Box reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 34 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue of $305.88 million beat the Street estimate of $304.28 million and was up from $279.52 million in the same period last year.

Box shares jumped 6.2% to $25.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock