Delixy Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLXY) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

The stock of the Singapore-based investment holding company, which specializes in the wholesale trading of crude oil and oil-based products, surged 158.03% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $2.12.

DLXY extended session gains follow an intraday drop of 17.47%.

Hormuz Closure Tightens Supply Outlook

The stock movement comes after joint U.S.–Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend prompted Tehran to move toward shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude.

DLXY’s sharp move in the late trading session reflects investor expectations that a prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruption would tighten global supply.

Other Energy Stocks Move

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Delixy Holdings, through its subsidiary Delixy Energy Pte. Ltd., trades fuel oils, motor gasoline, base oils and naphtha across Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Middle East and has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, with a 52-week high of $7.16 and a 52-week low of $0.61.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of DLXY stands at 43.25.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 83.4%.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Delixy Holdings closed the regular session at $0.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, DLXY is trading at about 3.2% of its 52-week range, very close to its yearly low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DLXY is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo: Champ008 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.