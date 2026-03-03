U.S. stocks finished Tuesday lower as mounting tensions in the conflict with Iran weighed on sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.8% to 48,501.27, the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% to 6,816.63, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.02% to 22,516.69

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike stock climbed 1.70% to close at $391.42, with an intraday high of $394.92 and low of $367.99, between a 52-week high of $566.90 and a low of $298.14.

The cybersecurity firm reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, surpassing estimates, while subscription revenue rose 23% year-over-year and annual recurring revenue hit $5.25 billion, as its CEO highlighted a massive growth opportunity from AI adoption across enterprise layers.

Mobix Labs shares skyrocketed 532.77% to $1.12, reaching an intraday high of $1.24 and a low of $0.39, within a 52-week range of $1.44 high and $0.13 low. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 5.36% to $1.18.

Shares surged after the company secured a production purchase order for its high-reliability filtering components essential to the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program, underscoring rising demand from ongoing missile manufacturing schedules, according to CEO Phil Sansone.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron dropped 7.99% to $379.68, with a high of $390.09 and a low of $374.55, against a 52-week high of $455.48 and a low of $61.54.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Target stock advanced 6.77% to $120.80, hitting a high and low of $122.43 and $115 intraday, between a 52-week high of $122.43 and low of $83.44.

The retailer exceeded profit expectations with adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share despite a slight sales dip, as categories like food, beauty and toys drove growth and gross margins improved to 26.6% through lower costs and advertising gains.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna fell 5.71% to $49.83, with an intraday high of $51.86 and low of $48.09, within a 52-week high of $55.19 and low of $22.29. The stock shot up 8.35% to $53.99 in the after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate CrowdStrike stock has a Momentum in the 18th percentile.

