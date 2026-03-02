Major U.S. indices ended Tuesday mixed, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.15% to 48,904.78, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.04% to 6,881.62 and the Nasdaq advanced 0.36% to 22,748.85.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK)

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock fell by 4.91%, closing at $480.17. The stock reached an intraday high of $495.75 and a low of $477.91. Over the past year, it has ranged between $542.07 and $455.19.

In a recent letter to shareholders, the new CEO, Greg Abel, did not mention Bank of America and Chevron, signaling a potential shift in the company’s equity strategy.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile’s stock surged by 9.76%, closing at $86.92. The stock’s intraday high was $86.95, with a low of $78.14. Its 52-week range is between $129.87 and $18.22. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.4% to $89.91.

AST SpaceMobile reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, wider than estimates of a $0.19 loss and a miss of 36.84%. Revenue increased by $52.39 million from a year earlier.

In the prior quarter, the company had missed EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.18% decline in its share price the next day. The company became a revenue-generating business for the first time in 2025, according to the company’s CEO and Chair, Abel Avellan.

MongoDB’s stock decreased by 1.05%, ending the day at $325.01. The stock hit an intraday high of $333.68 and a low of $320.60. Its 52-week high and low are $444.72 and $140.94, respectively. The stock crashed over 24% to $245.85 in the after-hours session.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share, beating estimates of $1.45, while revenue rose to $695.07 million from $548.4 million a year earlier, topping expectations of $667.15 million. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue reached $2.46 billion, up 23%, as Atlas revenue grew 29% in the quarter and total customers increased to more than 65,200.

However, the company projected first-quarter EPS of $1.15 to $1.19, below estimates of $1.21, and revenue of $659 million to $664 million, roughly in line with expectations, sending shares sharply lower in extended trading.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology’s stock rose by 1.74%, closing at $114.22. The stock’s intraday high was $115.69, with a low of $106.66. Its 52-week range is between $213.80 and $29.09. The stock fell by 8.16% to $104.90 in extended trading.

Credo Technology reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the 95-cent consensus estimate, while revenue of $407.01 million topped expectations of $400.23 million. Revenue increased more than 50% sequentially and 200% year over year, marking a record quarter for the company.

For the fourth quarter, Credo guided revenue to a range of $425 million to $435 million, above the $422.61 million analyst estimate. Despite the earnings and revenue beat along with solid guidance, shares fell 8.16% to $104.90 in Monday's extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

BigBear.AI’s stock increased by 3.40%, closing at $4.1. The stock’s intraday high was $4.18, with a low of $3.78. Its 52-week high and low are $9.39 and $2.36, respectively. The shares slipped 4.9% to $3.90 in the after-hours trading.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $92.65 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. For full-year 2026, BigBear.AI expects revenue in a range of $135 million to $165 million, compared to the $164.29 million analyst estimate.

