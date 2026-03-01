The weekend attacks on Iran have injected a fresh dose of geopolitical anxiety into already jumpy markets. Oil ticked higher. Gold caught a bid. Futures wobbled. Cable news went into overdrive.

That is what markets do when uncertainty spikes.

But history suggests something important. The first reaction is often emotional. The lasting reaction is usually far more rational.

If you step back and look at U.S. market performance after major military events, a consistent pattern emerges. Stocks tend to fall immediately as investors digest the unknown. Volatility jumps. Money rotates into energy, defense, and safe havens. Then, once the scope of the conflict becomes clearer and worst-case fears fade, markets stabilize and often recover.

12 months after most major U.S. military engagements since World War II, the S&P 500 has been higher. The major exception was September 2001, and that was during an already collapsing dot-com bubble and earnings recession. In other words, the macro backdrop mattered more than the conflict itself.

Wars create headlines. Earnings, liquidity, credit conditions, and economic growth drive long-term returns.

Unless a conflict meaningfully disrupts global trade, oil supply on a sustained basis, or triggers recession, markets tend to absorb the shock.

That does not mean volatility disappears. It means volatility is usually temporary.

And temporary volatility is not a reason to abandon a long-term strategy.

Markets hate uncertainty more than they hate bad news.

When hostilities break out, investors immediately start pricing in worst-case scenarios. Energy disruptions. Broader regional war. Retaliation. Escalation. The unknown is what creates the sharp move.

But once the scope becomes clearer, the fear premium begins to fade.

This pattern showed up during the Gulf War in 1990–1991. Stocks sold off sharply into October 1990 as oil spiked and recession fears intensified. Once Operation Desert Storm began and proved decisive, markets rallied strongly over the following year.

It showed up again in 2003 when the Iraq invasion began. The market had already been declining amid uncertainty. Once the invasion started, the S&P 500 rallied nearly 30% over the next 12 months.

Even during the Russia–Ukraine invasion in 2022, the broader bear market was driven far more by Federal Reserve tightening and inflation than by the war itself.

The lesson is simple. Geopolitical shocks create volatility. They rarely create prolonged bear markets on their own.

Long-term equity returns are determined by:

Corporate earnings growth

Interest rates and liquidity

Credit conditions

Inflation trends

Valuations

Unless this weekend's events meaningfully alter those variables, the long-term market trajectory will remain anchored to fundamentals.

That is not a political statement. It is a historical observation.

The market can withstand a lot of headlines. It struggles much more with collapsing earnings or a credit crisis.

Right now, investors should be watching oil's sustained trend, credit spreads, and earnings revisions more closely than television graphics of missile strikes.

Periods like this expose something important.

Many investors do not actually have a philosophy. They have reactions.

They buy when things feel good. They sell when things feel bad. They let headlines dictate positioning. That is not a strategy. That is emotional management disguised as investing.

The investors who navigate these episodes best are the ones who already know what they are doing before the volatility hits.

Historically, two approaches have stood out for retail investors who are willing to stick with them.

1. Deep Value

Buying assets at meaningful discounts to intrinsic value has worked for generations. When you purchase companies trading at low multiples of earnings, cash flow, or tangible book value, you build in a margin of safety.

Deep value strategies benefit from volatility. When fear spikes, mispricings widen. Strong businesses can trade at irrationally low valuations. Investors with discipline and cash can step in.

History shows that low price-to-book, low price-to-earnings, and low enterprise value multiples have delivered excess returns over long cycles. It is not glamorous. It is often uncomfortable. But it works because human beings consistently overreact to short-term uncertainty.

Episodes like this weekend create the exact kind of emotional pricing that deep value investors rely on.

2. Dual Momentum

The second historically powerful approach combines strong fundamentals with positive price momentum.

This is not chasing hype. It is identifying companies with improving earnings, strong balance sheets, and rising profitability — and then confirming that the market agrees through price strength.

Research across decades shows that companies exhibiting both strong fundamental momentum and strong price momentum tend to outperform. The reason is intuitive. Improving businesses that are being recognized by the market attract capital flows.

Momentum strategies also help investors avoid value traps. They provide a systematic way to stay aligned with prevailing trends rather than fighting them.

Both approaches require discipline. Both require rules. Both require sticking with the process when headlines scream otherwise.

The hardest part is not building a strategy. It is sticking to it.

Volatility tests conviction. It makes you question whether this time is different. It tempts you to abandon long-term plans for short-term comfort.

But history is unkind to investors who abandon their framework during geopolitical stress. Selling into fear and buying back into calm has destroyed more wealth than most wars.

If you are a deep value investor, this is when you look for irrational discounts.

If you are a fundamental and momentum investor, this is when you check your screens, confirm your signals, and follow your process.

What you do not do is allow a weekend headline to override years of disciplined strategy.

This weekend's attacks are serious. Geopolitics always deserves attention. But from a market standpoint, the weight of history argues against panic.

Markets have endured world wars, oil embargoes, terrorist attacks, regional conflicts, and superpower standoffs.

Over time, earnings growth, innovation, productivity, and capital allocation have mattered more.

The investor who prospers through events like this is not the one who predicts the next headline. It is the one who maintains perspective, applies a proven framework, and executes with discipline.

Volatility is inevitable.

Overreaction is optional.

Here are three stocks with fundamental and price momentum that are being overlooked by most investors right now:

