The U.S. and Israel conducted strikes on Iran on Saturday, which killed the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior leaders.

Operation Fury

The mission, dubbed "Operation Fury," is aimed at ending Iran's nuclear program and comes amid failed talks between Iran and several other countries to halt nuclear weapons development.

With Iran's Supreme Leader dead, prediction markets are now optimistic about a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Here's What The Prediction Market Thinks

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $470,000 has been bet on the contract “US-Iran nuclear deal?"

The option with the highest probability as per the contract is "Before 2027," which has a 58% probability as per bettors, up by 17%.

"Before August" is another popular option, with bettors placing a 45% probability on the option, up by 10%.

A highly optimistic option that has received a 24% probability is "Before April."

Trump Warns Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday took to Truth Social to warn Iran against taking any action against the U.S., saying "they better not do that" and saying the U.S. will hit Iran with "a force that has never been seen before" if they do.

Who Will Lead Iran Next?

Speculation is also rife about who will be the next Supreme Leader after the death of Khamenei. Prediction market is betting on Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, to succeed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock