Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 27.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors' quarterly revenue is $225.75 million, versus $214.77 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 7, the company reported mixed results for the third quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors shares rose 3.1% to close at $9.66 on Thursday.

