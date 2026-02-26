Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share. That's up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack's quarterly revenue is $401.98 million (it reported $328.68 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 20, Shake Shack named Jim Taylor as chief commercial officer.

Shares of Shake Shack gained 3.1% to close at $92.13 on Wednesday.

