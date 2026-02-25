On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS). These trades come amid notable market movements and earnings reports that have influenced investor sentiment.
The Tempus AI Trade
The Pinterest Trade
In another notable move, Ark Invest sold shares of Pinterest. The social media company’s stock closed at $17.57 on Wednesday, marking a 3.66% increase.
Other Key Trades:
- Sold 1.14 million shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) through the ARKK ETF.
- Bought 58,301 shares of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) via the ARKQ ETF.
- Sold 36,430 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) through ARKK and ARKW.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock has Momentum in the 14th percentile.
