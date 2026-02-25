Ark Invest’s decision to purchase Tempus AI stock comes after the company’s stock declined. On Wednesday, Tempus AI’s shares closed at $53.71, reflecting a 7.32% drop. This decline followed the company’s quarterly earnings report, which revealed losses of four cents per share, aligning with analyst expectations. Despite meeting estimates, the stock faced pressure.

Ark Invest’s trade involved ARK Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) purchasing 212,825 shares worth nearly $11.4 million, based on the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the stock experienced volatility after Pinterest’s fourth-quarter earnings report. The report revealed a revenue miss and a weak outlook, contributing to declines. The company’s revenue came in at $1.3 billion, which missed analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest guided first-quarter revenue in the range of $951 million to $971 million, compared with estimates of $980.12 million.

Ark’s decision to sell Pinterest 42,563 shares was executed through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) and ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) . The transaction was valued at $747,832.