U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.27% to 48,935.82 while the NASDAQ fell 0.39% to 22,538.28. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 6,817.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares gained by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $38.198 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $38.119 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $66.26 while gold traded down 1% at $5,171.10.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $87.610 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2% to $5.8945.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.45%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.56%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.02%, Germany's DAX fell 1.06% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.22% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 2.53% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.58%.

Economics

The FHFA house price index rose 0.1% in December compared to a revised 0.7% gain in November.

The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller home price index increased 1.4% year-over-year in December, matching the previous month's pace.

Photo via Shutterstock