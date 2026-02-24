Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) on Monday shared topline results from the Phase 3 PROSERA study evaluating seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PAH is defined by high blood pressure in the lung arteries due to narrowed, damaged, or destroyed vessels, forcing the heart's right side to overwork and potentially fail.

The company reported that, while it narrowly missed a key statistical threshold, the results still indicate that seralutinib is an active treatment option. The company plans to discuss the findings with the FDA and will present data demonstrating greater activity in patients with advanced disease.

Gossamer Bio shares fell 80.1% to close at $0.4233 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cogent Communications following the announcement.

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded Gossamer Bio from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $6 to $1.

Barclays analyst Eliana Merle downgraded Gossamer Bio from Overweight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $9 to $0.3.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $6 to $1.

Considering buying GOSS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock