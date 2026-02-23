Major U.S. indices traded higher Monday, with Dow Jones Futures edging up 0.09% to 48,893, the S&P 500 advancing 0.12% to 6,860.50 and the Nasdaq climbing 0.18% to 24,808.25.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health shares fell 0.77% to close at $15.51, with an intraday high of $15.80 and a low of $15.16. The stock’s 52-week range is $15.16 to $70.43. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 8.45% to $14.20.

The company guided first-quarter revenue of $600 million to $625 million, below estimates of $653.12 million, and projected full-year 2026 revenue of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, compared with expectations of $2.74 billion.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk saw a significant drop of 16.43%, closing at $39.63. The stock hit an intraday high of $41.09 and a low of $39.34, marking a new 52-week low.

The setback was viewed by analysts as a worst-case outcome that weakened Novo Nordisk's competitive position in the obesity market, with further data from REDEFINE 11 expected in 2027 and a higher-dose trial slated to begin in late 2026.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal’s stock rose 5.76%, ending the day at $44.05. The stock reached a high of $45.69 and a low of $40.52, with a 52-week range of $38.46 to $79.50.

The takeover interest emerged amid leadership upheaval, including a CEO change effective March 1, 2026, slowing Branded Checkout growth to 1% from 5%–6% in prior quarters, and a reduced fiscal 2026 outlook projecting a single-digit earnings decline to slight growth.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber’s shares declined by 4.25%, closing at $70.72. The stock’s intraday high was $73.11, with a low of $70.15, and a 52-week range of $60.63 to $101.99.

Shares fell about 4.5% to $73.15, with investors also looking ahead to the May 6, 2026, earnings report, where revenue was estimated at $13.30 billion, up from $11.53 billion a year earlier, and earnings were projected at $0.71 per share, down from $0.83 year over year.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies experienced a 3.90% drop, closing at $198.38. The stock’s intraday high and low were $206 and $197.62, respectively, with a 52-week range of $84.21 to $220.57. In extended trading, the stock shot up over 9% to $216.40.

BWX Technologies Inc. reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.08, beating estimates of $0.89 by 21.35%, while revenue increased $139.57 million from a year earlier. In the prior quarter, the company had topped EPS expectations by $0.15.

For fiscal 2026, BWX Technologies guided earnings to a range of $4.55 to $4.70 per share.

