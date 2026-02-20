U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates and initiated a quarterly dividend. Also, the company increased its share buyback program.

RingCentral reported quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $644.033 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $643.509 million.

RingCentral shares jumped 37.3% to $40.35 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock