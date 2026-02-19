Major U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 0.5% to 49,395.16, the S&P 500 finishing at 6,861.99, and the Nasdaq slipping 0.3% to 22,682.72.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies saw a slight increase of 0.43%, closing at $4.65. The stock reached an intraday high of $4.84 and a low of $4.48, with a 52-week range of $0.51 to $10.87. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up over 16% to $5.40.

Opendoor Technologies reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday, delivering a narrower-than-expected loss. The company posted an EPS of negative 7 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 10-cent loss by 30%.

However, revenue declined by $348 million year-over-year, signaling continued top-line pressure in the housing market. In the prior quarter, Opendoor reported an EPS of negative 8.2 cents versus an estimate of negative 8 cents, alongside revenue of $915 million, which topped expectations.

Overall, while profitability trends showed modest improvement versus estimates in the fourth quarter, revenue contraction remains a key area of focus for investors.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer’s stock surged 8.27%, closing at $32.17. The day’s high and low were $32.20 and $30.99, respectively, with a 52-week range of $27.60 to $62.47.

For the third quarter, the company projected adjusted EPS of 60 cents and revenue of about $12.3 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations, signaling continued strong demand momentum.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont’s shares rose by 0.55%, ending the day at $125.40. The stock’s intraday high was $126.18, with a low of $122.00, and a 52-week range from $41.23 to $134.88. The stock fell 3.6% to $120.88 in extended trading.

Newmont Corp. reported fourth-quarter EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $6.82 billion, both ahead of estimates, as gold production rose 2% quarter over quarter and the average realized gold price climbed to $4,216 per ounce.

The company said it delivered a record $7.3 billion in free cash flow for 2025, reduced debt by $3.4 billion, and ended the year in a net cash position after returning $3.4 billion to shareholders.

Klarna Group PLC (NYSE:KLAR)

Klarna’s stock plummeted 26.80%, closing at $13.85. It hit an intraday high of $15.90 and a low of $13.66, marking a new 52-week low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines’ stock fell 5.88%, closing at $110.05. The day’s high and low were $115.49 and $109.60, with a 52-week range of $52.00 to $119.21.

United Airlines stock faced renewed cost pressure as crude oil prices climbed to roughly six-month highs following a stalemate in U.S.–Iran nuclear talks in Geneva. Brent rose about 1.5% to the low-$70s, while WTI moved above $66, lifting fuel price expectations.

Higher fuel costs threatened to squeeze United's profit margins, as tickets are often sold months in advance, limiting its ability to immediately pass on rising expenses and raising concerns about earnings pressure.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Opendoor stock has a Momentum in the 96th percentile but falters on Short And Medium Price Trend.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: StockPhotos.GALLERY on Shutterstock.com