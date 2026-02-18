U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Wingstop reported quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $175.694 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $177.533 million.

Wingstop shares jumped 17.3% to $295.31 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

