U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.
Wingstop reported quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $175.694 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $177.533 million.
Wingstop shares jumped 17.3% to $295.31 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
