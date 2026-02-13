Shares of Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Applied Materials reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $7.01 billion, beating analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.20 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Applied Materials shares jumped 11.9% to $367.50 in the pre-market trading session.

