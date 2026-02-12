Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is sharpening a simple but unsettling message for markets awash in soaring asset prices, which is that wealth is just a number unless it can be turned into cash you can actually spend.

Dalio Links Soaring Paper Wealth To Bubbles

In an X post on Thursday, the Bridgewater Associates founder wrote, "Wealth isn't worth anything unless it can be converted into money to spend. And when there's a lot of wealth relative to the amount of hard money available — like we're seeing today — bubbles are created."

Dalio attached a clip from a recent episode of "WTF is Finance," a podcast hosted by Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, in which he breaks down the difference between "wealth," which he describes as notional asset values, and "money," or spendable purchasing power.

Startup Unicorn Example Shows Illusion Of Wealth

A global macro investor for more than 50 years, Dalio cites a familiar startup scenario to Kamath where he says that if you sell $50 million of stock at a $1 billion valuation, you are, on paper, a billionaire, even though "nobody would pay a billion dollars for that issue combined."

World Order Framework Ties Debt To Instability

Dalio told Kamath that today's "wealth-to-money" ratio in the United States is about 8.5 to 1, roughly 850% more financial wealth than actual money, a level he notes is similar to peaks before the 1929 crash and the 2000 dot-com bust. He has framed that imbalance, along with rising wealth gaps and populist pressure for wealth taxes, as a major vulnerability that can force asset sales and "pop" bubbles.

Image via Shutterstock/ Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB