The Robinhood Trade
The Vlad Tenev-led company’s shares fell 8.20% to $71.51 on Thursday after posting mixed fourth-quarter results, beating profit expectations but missing on revenue a day earlier. Analysts maintain a Buy consensus with an average price target of $142, highlighting growth levers like prediction markets and international expansion.
The Bitmine Immersion Technologies Trade
Shares traded marginally higher by 1.81% at $20.85 amid ETH price sensitivity, with staked ETH expected to generate over $370 million in annualized rewards. The Ark Invest transaction was valued at $4.2 million.
The Tom-Lee chaired company’s shares remain volatile, down significantly from recent averages but up 201.88% over the past year.
The Airbnb Trade
Ark Invest trimmed its stake by selling 259652 shares of Airbnb across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. This follows Airbnb Inc‘s mixed fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues beat but EPS missed expectations.
Other Key Trades:
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock has a Value in the 19th percentile and Momentum in the 44th percentile.
