Getting started in real estate investing usually requires significant capital, time, and hands-on management. Arrived is changing that model.

New investors can earn a 1% Arrived Credit bonus when they invest $1,000 or more on the platform. Instead of requiring large down payments or landlord responsibilities, Arrived is offering investors extra capital to put toward income-producing rental properties.

In a market where rising home prices and mortgage rates have made direct ownership harder, the offer lowers the barrier to real estate investing — without becoming a landlord.

Why This Offer Matters Right Now

More investors are looking for ways to generate income outside of traditional stocks and bonds. Real estate remains one of the most popular options, but buying and managing properties is not realistic for most people.

Arrived was built to solve that problem.

Backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the platform allows investors to buy fractional shares of rental homes and vacation properties starting at $100, while Arrived handles tenants, maintenance, and operations.

With the current promotion, new users who invest $1,000 or more within their first 24 hours can earn 1% back as Arrived Credit, giving them additional buying power from day one.

Instead of waiting years to save for a down payment, investors can start building real estate exposure immediately.

What You Get With Arrived

Arrived is designed for investors who want real estate income without property management.

With an Arrived account, members can:

Invest in rental homes and vacation properties starting at $100

Earn passive rental income and potential appreciation

Avoid tenant management, repairs, and leasing work

Access professionally managed properties nationwide

Diversify across multiple homes and regions

Use Arrived's secondary market to buy and sell shares

Apply Arrived Credits toward future investments

Everything is handled inside one platform, with no landlord duties and no need to manage properties yourself.

How the 1% Reward Works

Arrived's current promotion rewards new investors who get started quickly.

Here's how it works:

Complete your first eligible activity on Arrived

From that moment, you have 24 hours to reach $1,000+ in total qualifying activity

If you do, you earn 1% of that amount as Arrived Credit

The credit is issued about 60 days later and can be used for future investments

There is currently no cap on the bonus during the 24-hour window, and the reward can be applied directly toward investing on the platform.

It is designed to give new users a head start as they build their portfolios.

Built for Hands-Off Real Estate Investors

Arrived positions real estate investing as something you can participate in without taking on a second job.

The platform has already paid out more than $19 million in dividends to hundreds of thousands of users.

Arrived also recently launched a secondary marketplace, giving investors more flexibility to adjust positions over time instead of waiting for full property sales.

Whether you are adding diversification to a retirement portfolio or building long-term passive income, Arrived provides a structured way to participate in real estate without operational headaches.

Start Building Real Estate Income Today

Traditional real estate investing often requires six figures and years of management experience. Arrived lowers that barrier to entry.

With the current promotion, new investors can earn a 1% bonus on their first $1,000 or more invested, giving them extra capital to work with from the start.

For investors who want passive real estate exposure without buying or managing property, Arrived offers a simple way to get started.

Get started, invest $1,000 or more and earn 1% back toward your next property.

Image: Shutterstock