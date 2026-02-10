Major U.S. indices ended Tuesday on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 50,188.14, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 6,941.81 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.59% to 23,102.47.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX)

The rare-disease biotech said there is no assurance a deal will result, but investors appeared to bet on a potential sale or value-unlocking transaction; the company is expected to report March 23, with analysts projecting a quarterly loss of 21 cents per share.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify’s stock climbed 14.75%, closing at $476.02, after reaching an intraday high of $495.94 and a low of $462.78. The stock’s 52-week range is $785 to $405.

For the first quarter, Spotify guided to EUR 4.5 billion ($5.35 billion) in revenue, 293 million premium subscribers and 759 million MAUs, broadly in line with expectations. Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating with a $700 price target, as shares rose 17.35% to $486.82.

S&P Global saw its stock drop 9.71%, closing at $401.08, with an intraday high of $ 424.80 and a low of $395.88. The 52-week range stands at $579.05 to $395.88.

S&P Global reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.30, slightly below the $4.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $3.916 billion, topping estimates. GAAP diluted EPS increased 32% to $3.75 and adjusted operating margin improved to 47.3%, with all five segments posting revenue growth, led by Ratings (+12%) and Indices (+14%).

However, the company guided 2026 adjusted EPS of $19.40 to $19.65, below the $19.79 consensus, and projected revenue of $16.348 billion to $16.655 billion with 6% to 8% organic growth.

Intel’s stock decreased by 6.19%, ending the day at $47.13, with a high of $50.54 and a low of $46.76. The stock’s 52-week range is $54.60 to $17.67.

Datadog’s stock rose 13.74%, closing at $129.67, with an intraday high of $133.44 and a low of $123.31. The 52-week range is $201.69 to $81.65.

For the first quarter of 2026, Datadog guided revenue of $951 million to $961 million, above the $935.38 million consensus, but projected adjusted EPS of 49–51 cents, below expectations of 53 cents.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Spotify stock has Momentum in the 4th percentile while its Value is in the 37th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

