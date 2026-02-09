Major U.S. stock benchmarks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.04% to 50,135.87, the S&P 500 rising 0.47% to 6,964.82, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.9% to 23,238.67.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings stock tumbled 54.92% to close at $10.59, trading between an intraday high of $11.43 and a low of $10.10, with the stock sitting at its 52-week trough of $10.10 versus a 52-week high of $44.20.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)
ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)
AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)
Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Oracle stock has a Momentum in the 6th percentile and a Value in the 17th percentile.
Photo Courtesy: StockPhotos.GALLERY on Shutterstock.com
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.