Major U.S. stock benchmarks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.04% to 50,135.87, the S&P 500 rising 0.47% to 6,964.82, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.9% to 23,238.67.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings stock tumbled 54.92% to close at $10.59, trading between an intraday high of $11.43 and a low of $10.10, with the stock sitting at its 52-week trough of $10.10 versus a 52-week high of $44.20.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Oracle stock has a Momentum in the 6th percentile and a Value in the 17th percentile.

Photo Courtesy: StockPhotos.GALLERY on Shutterstock.com