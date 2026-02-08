Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Scott Boatwright was caught on a recording stating the company plans to continue raising prices, citing demographic insights.

“We learned that 60% of our core users are over $100,000 a year in income,” Boatwright said in a viral video shared by X user @WallStreetApes. “That gives us confidence that we can lean into that group in a more meaningful way.”

The remarks came as Chipotle reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

Earnings Beat Masks Operational Weakness

Beating earnings expectations, Chipotle reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, above the $0.24 consensus, with revenue of $2.98 billion, topping the $2.96 billion estimate.

However, comparable restaurant sales declined 2.5% year-over-year, driven by a 3.2% decrease in transactions, partially offset by 0.7% average check growth.

Analysts Cut Targets

Trading Metrics

Chipotle, the California-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, with a 52-week high of $124.17 and a 52-week low of $55.51.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.13.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CMG is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

