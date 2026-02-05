With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced it will eliminate 2% in its workforce and expects $135 million in restructuring charges. Workday shares fell 2.4% to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $211.32 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.6% to $234.29 in after-hours trading.

