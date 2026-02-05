Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced it will eliminate 2% in its workforce and expects $135 million in restructuring charges. Workday shares fell 2.4% to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $211.32 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.6% to $234.29 in after-hours trading.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.