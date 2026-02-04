Major U.S. indices finished Wednesday on a mixed note, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.53% to 49,501.30, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 6,882.72 and the Nasdaq slid 1.51% to 22,904.57.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Alphabet’s Class C shares decreased by 2.16%, closing at $333.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $344.25 and a low of $329.37, with its 52-week range between $350.15 and $142.66. The company’s Class A stock ended the day 1.96% lower at $333.04.

Qualcomm’s stock rose by 1.16%, ending the day at $148.89. It hit a high of $153.47 and a low of $148.17, with a 52-week high of $205.55 and a low of $120.80. The stock fell sharply by 9.68% to $134.48 in the after-hours trading.

Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Broadcom’s shares fell by 3.83%, closing at $308.05. The stock reached a high of $319.51 and a low of $295.30, with a 52-week high of $414.61 and a low of $138.10. The stock shot up 6.22% to $327.20 in the after-hours trading.

Snap’s stock declined by 3.11%, ending at $5.91. The stock’s intraday high was $6.12, with a low of $5.86, and its 52-week range is $11.57 to $5.86. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.88% to $6.08.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Google’s Class C stock has a Value in the 22nd percentile and Momentum in the 92nd percentile.

