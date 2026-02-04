Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Analysts expect the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share. That's up from $1.61 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands' quarterly revenue is $2.45 billion (it reported $2.36 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49.

Shares of Yum! Brands rose 1.7% to close at $158.74 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock