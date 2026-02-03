The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 500 points during the session.

Stocks recorded gains last month, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.4% and the Dow adding 1.7% for January. The Nasdaq recorded a monthly gain of 1%.

Markets digested the fallout from President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a move seen as signaling a more hawkish stance on the central bank's balance sheet.

In earnings, Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) fell over 7% despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) also slid around 5% after issuing cautious guidance.

On the economic data front, the ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 48.5.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with consumer staples, industrials and financial stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, utilities and energy stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 515 points to 49,407.66 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.54% to 6,976.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.56% at 23,592.11 during Monday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 61.2, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 56.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock