Market Overview

Only the S&P 500 finished higher last week, as it booked a 0.34% gain. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.17% and 0.42% lower, respectively. Energy and commodities are surging, save for precious metals which finally collapsed on Friday. There is a real element of risk of rising in the tape right now, which warrants real caution as we kick off February, a seasonally weaker month. This is not the time to be a hero – be patient.

Stocks I Like

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) – 81% Return Potential

What's Happening

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a leading United States-based critical minerals company focused on mining uranium and producing natural uranium concentrates for carbon-free nuclear energy, with key operations including the White Mesa Mill in Utah and Nichols Ranch in Wyoming, while advancing in heavy mineral sands and rare earth elements, offering investors exposure to the rapidly growing nuclear power and sustainable energy sector with a focus on domestic production and clean energy transitions.

The company had $24.9 million in revenue last quarter, but no earnings.

The valuation in UUUU is astronomical. Price-to-Sales is 63.50 and Book Value is 2.96.

At a technical level, UUUU is shaping up nicely within a saucer formation. If it breaks above the resistance zone, I'd look for another leg higher.

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (81% Return Potential)

I am bullish on UUUU above $18.50-$19.00. My upside target is $40.00-$42.00.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) – 54% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (54% Return Potential)

I am bullish on MRAM above $11.00-$12.00. My upside target is $20.00-$22.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) – 62% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (62% Return Potential)

I am bullish on IMNM above $21.00-$22.00. My upside target is $40.00-$42.00.

Market-Moving Catalysts for the Week Ahead

From False Moves, Come Fast Moves It's one of the most important sayings in this business. Last week, it looked like stocks were on the verge of a big breakout. The S&P 500 actually hit a new all-time high, but the Nasdaq has failed to do so going back to October.

If we just witnessed a false-breakout, then we could be on the lookout for February to be a volatile month. From a seasonal standpoint, February is known to cause issues for the bulls. It looks like a similar script could play out this time.

To be clear – this is going to setup a great dip-buying opportunity. It's not my position that this is starting a new bear market, just a run-of-the-mill correction. If anything, this is setting us up for the greatest buying opportunity of 2026.

Get Those Rates Down

Crude oil prices have been surging lately. Precious and rare earth metal prices are exploding. Fed Chair Powell continued to play hardball during his press conference. Tech is right back to underperforming after showing brief signs of life last week.

The market isn't looking at the next Fed rate cut until June. This would be around the time the next Fed Chair is set to take the helm. We know that the Trump administration is desperate for lower rates to help manage the debt load.

Few things would be more effective at getting the Fed to move than a correction in markets. The next Fed meeting is March 18, and if stocks are dropping into this period, it could finally galvanize the Fed to resume cuts.

Sector & Industry Strength

This is not the type of leadership and rotation that bulls want to see. Energy (XLE) is now the top-performing sector going back to the start of the fourth quarter, and this is typical late-cycle leadership.

Meanwhile, the tech sector (XLK) continues to slip. It hasn't reached disaster level yet, but without this sector's participation, the market is just not going to lift off. Bulls will be glad to see utilities (XLU) in last place still.

Inflationary threats are rising. Energy, basic materials, industrials, and consumer staples round out four of the top five sectors. This is not the type of environment rife with solid risk-reward opportunities – we need to tread carefully here near-term.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Energy Energy Energy Energy

Editor's Note: Late-cycle leadership continues.

New Emerging Market Opportunities (Sector ETF: ILF/SPY)

With the dollar getting hit so hard recently, the responsible thing to do is to start looking abroad for opportunities. I'm sharing the ratio here between Latin American regional markets (ILF) and the S&P 500 (SPY).

For years, U.S. stocks dominated global markets. Latin America, especially, suffered over the past several years, but it appears as though a major corner has been turned since the ratio broke above the rounding bottom pattern on the chart below.

Moreover, we've started to print a series of higher-highs and higher-lows. This establishes a short-term uptrend and warrants diving deeper into Latin American markets in search of tradable risk-reward opportunities.

Chips Keep Confirming (Sector ETF: SMH/QQQ)

When it comes to the underlying theme of this bull market, which is artificial intelligence, the ratio between semiconductors (SMH) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is arguably the most important one to track.

None of the technological innovation takes place without advancements in chip computing capacity. Plus, semiconductors are known to act as a leading indicator within the greater tech space.

The ratio here between SMH and QQQ is in a clear uptrend in favor of chips. It keeps making higher-highs and higher-lows ever since it broke out from the wedge pattern at the end of last year. As long as this keeps up, it's best to maintain an exposure to tech.

The Junk's Got to Move (Sector ETF: HYG/IEI)

Despite all the moves in the forex market, credit market has remained remarkably stable. It's time to check back in on credit spreads here. This week, we're looking at the ratio between junk bonds (HYG) and 3-7 Year Treasuries (IEI).

This ratio is still hanging out its multi-year highs. This is a good sign that credit markets, along with liquidity, are stable. This comes after the Fed decided to hold off on any more rate cuts near-term, which the market expected.

If we see a breakout from the saucer formation, I would fully expect a market mania to play out. If, on the other hand, we see this ratio start dropping sharply, it opens the door for a steep stock market correction.

Cryptocurrency

The setup in Bitcoin here is warning of further lows. Prices spent the past two months effectively consolidating the losses since last year. As a rule, consolidations near the lows are considered to be bearish.

Prices are breaking down from the symmetrical triangle formation. These are continuation patterns, and the trend remains to the downside in the short-term. The first downside target here is in the 74,000-76,000 zone.

Note how Bitcoin couldn't hold above resistance in the 94,000-95,000 zone. As long as it stays below there, the path of least resistance remains lower. But it's setting up for one of the best buying opportunities in years. Stay tuned.

Legal Disclosures:

