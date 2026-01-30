U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

The company clocked a quarterly revenue decline of 2.3% year-on-year to $13.60 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. EPS of $10.34 topped the analyst consensus estimate of $9.90.

Charter Communications shares jumped 10.6% to $211.72 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock