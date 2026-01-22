Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
Why High Roller Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of High Roller Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROLR) rose sharply in pre-market trading following the closing of its registered direct offering.

After the market closed on Wednesday, the Las Vegas-based online gaming operator announced it had closed the sale of 1.89 million common shares at $13.21 per share, generating about $25 million in gross proceeds before fees.

High Roller Technologies shares jumped 29.6% to $10.21 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • iOThree Ltd (NASDAQ:IOTR) gained 80.2% to $5.28 in pre-market trading after adding 12% on Wednesday.
  • American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) rose 53.1% to $0.67 in pre-market trading following the announcement of a 1-for-20 reverse stock split set to take effect on Feb. 2.
  • Aurelion Inc (NASDAQ:AURE) gained 25.7% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after climbing 4% on Wednesday.
  • IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) rose 24.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after dipping around 60% on Wednesday. The company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives, including a merger, asset sale, business combination, or liquidation, while also considering workforce reductions and other cost-cutting measures to maximize stockholder value.
  • Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) gained 17.5% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 6% on Wednesday.
  • Oragenics Inc (NYSE:OGEN) rose 14.1% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Oragenics 13G filing showed Sabby Management reported a 9.9% stake in the company as of Dec. 31, 2025.
  • Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) gained 12.9% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Wednesday.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares rose 11.9% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 5.5% to $52.54 in pre-market trading. Moderna and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) released five‑year median follow‑up data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE‑942/mRNA‑4157‑P201 trial, which is testing intismeran autogene (mRNA‑4157) — an individualized, mRNA‑based neoantigen therapy — when used alongside Merck’s KEYTRUDA in patients with high‑risk melanoma who have undergone complete tumor removal.

Losers

  • Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GLXG) fell 21.5% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday.
  • Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) fell 18.7% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) dipped 17.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Global Interactive Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GITS) shares dipped 17.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 98% on Wednesday.
  • Pineapple Financial Inc (NYSE:PAPL) fell 17% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Financial shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
  • Pulsenmore Ltd (NASDAQ:PLSM) declined 17% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after declining 22% on Wednesday.
  • CCSC Technology International Hldngs Ltd (NASDAQ:CCTG) tumbled 16.1% to $0.082 in pre-market trading. CCSC Technology International Holdings shares fell 12% on Wednesday after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Xwell Inc (NASDAQ:XWEL) fell 13.8% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 15% on Wednesday.
  • Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) fell 7% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
  • GoldMining Inc (NYSE:GLDG) dipped 5.5% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.

