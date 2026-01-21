Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Netflix Despite Weak Guidance, Ark Invest Dumps This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades on Wednesday, involving Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM), and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS). These trades come amidst significant market developments for each company, providing a strategic opportunity for Ark’s investment strategy.
The Netflix Trade
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) acquired 83,368 shares of Netflix Inc. The purchase follows Netflix’s recent earnings report, which showed mixed results. Despite beating earnings-per-share expectations with a reported 56 cents, Netflix’s first-quarter guidance fell short of estimates, leading to a decline in its share price. The stock closed at $85.36, down 2.18% from the previous day. This acquisition by Ark is valued at approximately $7.11 million.
The Tempus AI Trade
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) collectively purchased 89,501 shares of Tempus AI.
This move comes after Tempus AI reported impressive growth in its diagnostics segment, with revenue reaching $955 million, a 111% increase year-over-year, according to the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, released earlier in the month.
The stock saw a slight dip, closing at $65.32, a decrease of 2.19% on Wednesday. The total value of Ark’s purchase is estimated at $5.85 million.
The Pinterest Trade
Meanwhile, Ark’s ARKW fund decided to offload 118,823 shares of Pinterest. In November, the social media platform said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31–$1.34 billion, compared with estimates of about $1.34 billion, and forecast adjusted EBITDA of $533–$558 million.
The stock closed at $24.99, down 1.58%. The sale was valued at approximately $2.97 million.
Other Key Trades:
- ARKG sold 21,286 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., and ARKK sold 113,907 shares.
- ARKQ purchased 111,439 shares of WeRide Inc.
- ARKW sold 87,999 shares of GitLab Inc.
- ARKX acquired 8,817 shares of Trimble Inc.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock has a Momentum in the 80th percentile. The stock checks out on the Long Price Trend.
Photo Courtesy: Ira Lichi On Shutterstock.com
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.