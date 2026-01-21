Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Netflix Despite Weak Guidance, Ark Invest Dumps This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades on Wednesday, involving Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) , Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) , and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) . These trades come amidst significant market developments for each company, providing a strategic opportunity for Ark’s investment strategy.

The Netflix Trade

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) acquired 83,368 shares of Netflix Inc. The purchase follows Netflix’s recent earnings report, which showed mixed results. Despite beating earnings-per-share expectations with a reported 56 cents, Netflix’s first-quarter guidance fell short of estimates, leading to a decline in its share price. The stock closed at $85.36, down 2.18% from the previous day. This acquisition by Ark is valued at approximately $7.11 million.

The Tempus AI Trade

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) collectively purchased 89,501 shares of Tempus AI.

This move comes after Tempus AI reported impressive growth in its diagnostics segment, with revenue reaching $955 million, a 111% increase year-over-year, according to the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, released earlier in the month.

The stock saw a slight dip, closing at $65.32, a decrease of 2.19% on Wednesday. The total value of Ark’s purchase is estimated at $5.85 million.

The Pinterest Trade

Meanwhile, Ark’s ARKW fund decided to offload 118,823 shares of Pinterest. In November, the social media platform said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31–$1.34 billion, compared with estimates of about $1.34 billion, and forecast adjusted EBITDA of $533–$558 million.

The stock closed at $24.99, down 1.58%. The sale was valued at approximately $2.97 million.

Other Key Trades:

ARKG sold 21,286 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., and ARKK sold 113,907 shares.

sold 21,286 shares of and sold 113,907 shares. ARKQ purchased 111,439 shares of WeRide Inc.

purchased 111,439 shares of ARKW sold 87,999 shares of GitLab Inc.

sold 87,999 shares of ARKX acquired 8,817 shares of Trimble Inc.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock has a Momentum in the 80th percentile. The stock checks out on the Long Price Trend.

