Boeing To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- Barclays cut Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) price target from $64 to $53. Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Nutanix shares closed at $51.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) from $253 to $239. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Market Perform rating. Progressive shares closed at $205.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein raised Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) price target from $277 to $298. Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned maintained an Outperform rating. Boeing shares closed at $242.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) from $80 to $85. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating. Microchip shares closed at $74.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) from $55 to $52. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. Bullish shares closed at $39.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Taiwan Semicndctr Mnufctrng Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) price target from $360 to $410. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. TSMC shares settled at $327.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) price target from $16.5 to $19. Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating. Infosys closed at $19.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) price target from $20 to $14. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Albertsons shares closed at $17.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) from $8 to $10. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Law downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares settled at $17.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $250 to $360. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Applied Materials shares closed at $301.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
