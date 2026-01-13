Intel, Moderna, Adobe, BitMine Immersion And Strategy: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.8% to 49,191.99. The S&P 500 slipped nearly 0.2% to 6,963.74, while the Nasdaq edged down 0.1% to 23,709.87.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel saw a notable rise of 7.33%, closing at $47.29. The stock reached an intraday high of $48.24 and a low of $45.22, with its 52-week range between $48.24 and $17.67.

The surge followed KeyBanc’s upgrade due to strong AI server demand, as analyst John Vinh highlighted a pullback in traditional servers.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna experienced a significant increase of 17.02%, closing at $39.60. The stock’s intraday high was $39.71, with a low of $34.05, and its 52-week high and low are $45.40 and $22.29, respectively.

Shares of Moderna rose sharply on Tuesday after the company updated investors on its outlook and pipeline at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Moderna said it now expects 2025 revenue of about $1.9 billion, $100 million above the prior midpoint, while cutting projected GAAP operating expenses by $200 million and lifting its expected year-end cash balance to roughly $8.1 billion.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe’s stock fell 5.41% to close at $309.93, with an intraday high of $323 and a low of $307.91. The 52-week range is $307.91 to $465.70.

Apple shares traded mostly flat on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of Apple Creator Studio, a new bundled subscription for creative apps across Mac, iPad and iPhone, while Adobe shares fell on competitive concerns. However, Adobe stock reacted negatively as the news came out.

Apple said the $12.99-per-month service, launching Jan. 28 on the App Store, combines Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro and other tools, positioning it as a lower-cost alternative to Adobe's Creative Cloud within Apple's ecosystem.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR)

BitMine Immersion stock edged up by 0.29%, closing at $31.22. It reached an intraday high of $32.24 and a low of $30.96, with a 52-week range of $161 to $3.20. The stock gained 3.6% to $32.35 in the after-hours trading.

The company recently acquired 24,266 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), but Chairman Tom Lee warned that further accumulation depends on shareholder approval.

Strategy shares rose by 6.63%, closing at $172.99. The stock’s intraday high was $173.76, with a low of $159.93, and its 52-week range is $457.22 to $149.75. The stock rose 2.3% to $177 in the after-hours session.

Strategy Inc. disclosed that it purchased 13,627 Bitcoin for $1.25 billion at an average price of $91,519 per coin, marking its largest BTC acquisition since July 2025.

The purchase lifted total holdings to 687,410 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), acquired for $51.8 billion at an average price of $75,353 per coin, and was funded through sales of preferred and common shares.

Despite the aggressive accumulation, Strategy shares were testing key technical support near $150 as investors weighed dilution concerns against the company's expanding Bitcoin exposure.

