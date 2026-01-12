Wall Street
January 12, 2026 2:23 AM 1 min read

Sify Technologies, Boot Barn Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Sify Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SIFY) to report a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $165.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sify shares fell 3.3% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reported preliminary third-quarter net sales of $705.6 million, representing growth of 16.0% over the prior year. Boot Barn shares slipped 0.4% to $194.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ:WLTH) to post quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $93.23 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Wealthfront shares rose 1.7% to $13.05 in after-hours trading.

  • Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced an offering of 22,321,429 pre-funded units at $0.56 per unit. Plus Therapeutics shares dipped 10% to $0.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Solowin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXG) posted a H1 loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 39 cents per share. The company's sales rose to $5.842 million from $1.055 million. Solowin shares gained 2.4% to $4.28 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

