Sify Technologies, Boot Barn Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Sify Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SIFY) to report a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $165.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sify shares fell 3.3% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:SIFY) to report a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $165.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Sify shares fell 3.3% to $14.50 in after-hours trading. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reported preliminary third-quarter net sales of $705.6 million, representing growth of 16.0% over the prior year. Boot Barn shares slipped 0.4% to $194.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:BOOT) reported preliminary third-quarter net sales of $705.6 million, representing growth of 16.0% over the prior year. Boot Barn shares slipped 0.4% to $194.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ:WLTH) to post quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $93.23 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Wealthfront shares rose 1.7% to $13.05 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced an offering of 22,321,429 pre-funded units at $0.56 per unit. Plus Therapeutics shares dipped 10% to $0.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:PSTV) announced an offering of 22,321,429 pre-funded units at $0.56 per unit. Plus Therapeutics shares dipped 10% to $0.50 in the after-hours trading session. Solowin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXG) posted a H1 loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 39 cents per share. The company's sales rose to $5.842 million from $1.055 million. Solowin shares gained 2.4% to $4.28 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock