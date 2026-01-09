This Sphere Entertainment Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $158. Mid-America Apartment shares closed at $138.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Julian Harrison upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $24 price target. MoonLake shares closed at $14.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Michael Halloran upgraded Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $215 to $199. Generac shares closed at $148.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $106 price target. Sphere Entertainment shares closed at $91.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
