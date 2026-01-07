Applied Digital, Innovative Eyewear, RTX Corp, Northrop Grumman And Intel: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indexes finished Wednesday mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.9% to 48,996.08, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.3%. Nasdaq bucked the trend, rising 0.16% to 23,584.27.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital shares fell 2.33% to close at $29.56, with an intraday high of $31.45 and a low of $29.52. The stock’s 52-week range is $3.31 to $40.20. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.69% to $30.65.

Applied Digital reported second-quarter results that beat expectations, posting break-even EPS versus a projected 10-cent loss and revenue of $126.6 million, up from $36.2 million a year earlier.

The outperformance was driven by $85 million in HPC hosting revenue and $41.6 million from data center hosting, as the company cited rising hyperscaler demand in the Dakotas and ongoing talks with another investment-grade customer.

Innovative Eyewear saw a remarkable increase of 47.46%, closing at $1.74. The stock reached a high of $2 and a low of $1.59, with a 52-week range of $0.95 to $6.19. The stock fell 6.25% to $1.63 in extended trading.

Innovative Eyewear reported preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter 2025 sales of about $1 million, up roughly 45% year over year, with full-year 2025 revenue estimated at $2.7 million, a 65% increase from 2024.

The company said it holds about 44% of Amazon's smart safety glasses market and noted that its CEO and senior executives planned open-market share purchases, signaling confidence in the firm's growth outlook.

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Corporation ended the day down 2.45% at $185.73, after hitting a high of $193.79 and a low of $185.61. The stock’s 52-week range is $112.27 to $193.79. The stock gained 3.2% to $191.69 in the after-hours session.

The company secured a substantial $438 million contract from the FAA for next-generation air traffic radars, which is expected to enhance the U.S. National Airspace System.



RTX said the program will replace multiple legacy radars with a unified architecture designed to improve air traffic safety, efficiency, and long-term operating costs.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman experienced a decline of 5.5%, closing at $577.01. The stock’s intraday high was $617.99, and the low was $574.51, with a 52-week range of $426.24 to $640.90. The stock gained 5.5% to $608.90 in the after-hours trading.

The drop followed a social media post by President Donald Trump, criticizing defense contractors over executive pay and production timelines, urging a halt on dividends and buybacks. However, the president proposed $1.5 trillion defense spending in 2027 on Wednesday, reported the Associated Press. Notably, the 2026 military budget was $901 billion. This gave a boost to defense stocks.

Intel Corp. rose 6.52% to close at $42.63, with an intraday high of $44.57 and a low of $40.12. The stock’s 52-week range is $17.66 to $44.57.

Intel’s stock surged as the company announced its entry into the handheld gaming market with a new processor and platform, unveiled at CES. The company aims to capture a share of the growing gaming industry.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Intel stock has a Value in the 56th percentile. Here is how it ranks against chip rivals such as Nvidia and AMD.

