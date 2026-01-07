Why Did SI-Bone (SIBN) Surge Spike After Hours?

SI-Bone Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares rose 3.65%, closing at $21.14 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The stock closed the regular trading session at $20.40, up 2.15%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Executive Share Sales For Tax Obligations

Securities and Exchange Commission Form 4 filings, which are filed when insiders execute transactions, disclosed on Tuesday that three executives sold shares last week to cover tax withholding from restricted stock unit vesting.

Chief Financial Officer Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,229 shares at prices ranging from $19.39 to $19.83, reducing his holdings to 180,002 shares, including 136,335 unvested RSUs, for a total transaction amount of $102,710.61.

Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Michael Pisetsky sold 3,460 shares at prices ranging from $19.56 to $19.79, leaving him with 228,436 shares, including 119,679 RSUs, for a total transaction of $67,896.05.

President of Commercial Operations Anthony Recupero sold 3,677 shares at prices ranging from $19.37 to $19.82, retaining 264,467 shares, including 126,535 RSUs, for a total transaction of $72,143.84.

Part of Maheshwari’s sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan dated Dec. 17, which allows corporate insiders to prearrange stock trades at specified times, amounts, and prices, providing an affirmative defense against insider trading claims.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SI-Bone is 62.48.

With a 12-month return of 44.48%, the stock has demonstrated strong performance and a steady upward trend. Investors may consider holding their current positions.

The California-based medical device company has a market capitalization of approximately $885.2 million. Its shares have traded between a 52-week high of $21.06 and a low of $12.50.

SIBN is currently trading at 92.2% of its 52-week range, indicating it is near its annual highs. Although the stock demonstrates strength, traders should stay alert for any indications of exhaustion or a potential pullback.

Truist Securities (NYSE:TFC) , Canaccord Genuity (OTC:CCORF), Needham & Company, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued ratings in December, with all maintaining bullish stances and raising price targets.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates SIBN stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

