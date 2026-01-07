What Sparked Alpha Modus' (AMOD) After-Hours Surge?

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) surged 46.64% in after-hours trading to $0.72 on Tuesday after announcing a partnership with Virginia-based DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC) to deploy financial services kiosks serving underbanked consumers across the United States.

According to the company's Tuesday press release, the initial deployment phase will include about 119 kiosks in the Southwest U.S., primarily in Texas, starting with a national retailer. The rollout is expected to expand to multiple retailers over time.

Service Agreement Terms

DXC will deliver end-to-end installation, onsite break/fix support and remote desk management services to ensure enterprise-grade performance and operational continuity as deployment scales into thousands of locations.

“DXC’s operational scale and precision give Alpha Modus the ability to deploy this pilot with our retail partner rapidly and deliver our enterprise-grade financial and AI services where they’re needed most,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus.

Deployment Schedule

The company said the phased rollout will begin in the first quarter, with about 25 kiosks going live each month through early 2026, followed by a faster, nationwide expansion across multiple markets.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The North Carolina-based retail technology company has a relative strength index (RSI) of 37.46.

The stock has lost 82.27% over the past 12 months, reflecting a long-term downtrend. The steep decline suggests that traders should exercise caution and wait for signs of stabilization before considering long positions.

Alpha has a market capitalization of $20.5 million, with a 52-week high of $6.02 and a 52-week low of $0.40.

The stock is positioned just 1.6% above its 52-week low, near its lowest levels, suggesting limited buying interest.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AMOD closed at $0.49 on Tuesday, up 7.28%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates AMOD stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

