Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Tilray Brands Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) will release earnings results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Leamington, Canada-based company to report quarterly loss at 20 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Tilray Brands' quarterly revenue is $210.95 million, up from $210.95 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

After years of regulatory stagnation, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December to speed the rescheduling of marijuana to a Schedule III substance.

Shares of Tilray Brands fell 2.5% to close at $9.26 on Tuesday.

Zelman & Assoc analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $2 to $1 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

