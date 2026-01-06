Sandisk, Alumis, Micron Technology, Ventyx Biosciences, And Western Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a positive trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed over 480 points, marking a 0.99% increase to 49,462.08. The NASDAQ also saw gains, rising 0.65% to 23,547.17, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.62% to 6,944.82.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK)

SanDisk shares soared by 27.56%, closing at $349.63. The stock reached an intraday high of $352 and a low of $288.50, with a 52-week high of $352 and a low of $27.90. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.3% to $357.75.

SanDisk’s stock received a boost after comments from Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026, where he highlighted the need for both memory and storage.

Recent options market activity revealed significant bullish sentiment, with 110 trades detected. Notably, 40% of these trades were opened with bullish expectations. Analysts remained mixed, with recent price targets ranging from $235 to $300 following SanDisk's 2025 spin-off from Western Digital.

Alumis shares skyrocketed by 95.31%, closing at $16.23. The stock hit an intraday high of $22.30 and a low of $15.27, with a 52-week high of $22.30 and a low of $2.76. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained nearly 2.6% to $16.65.

Alumis reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials of envudeucitinib in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance.

Across both trials, 74% of patients achieved PASI 75 and 59% reached sPGA 0/1 at Week 16, with responses improving over time and rapid separation from placebo seen as early as Week 4. By Week 24, about 65% of patients achieved PASI 90 and more than 40% achieved PASI 100, while envudeucitinib also outperformed Amgen's Otezla on all PASI endpoints.

The drug was generally well tolerated through Week 24, with Alumis planning additional data presentations and an NDA submission in the second half of 2026.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron shares increased by 10.02%, closing at $343.43. The stock’s intraday high was $344.55, with a low of $318.06, and a 52-week high of $344.55 and a low of $61.54.

Tech stocks had quietly slipped back toward attractive valuations, with Wedbush's Dan Ives pointing to as much as 25% upside for the sector if a rerating unfolded.

Within the Nasdaq-100, several technology names traded at low forward P/E multiples despite improving earnings visibility, suggesting a disconnect between fundamentals and valuation.

Micron Technology stood out after shares rallied strongly into year-end, yet the stock still traded at a single-digit forward multiple of about 9.8x.

The move suggested investors were beginning to price in an earnings reset tied to AI-driven memory demand and a recovery in pricing, rather than simply chasing momentum.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx shares rose by 28.52%, closing at $10.05. The stock reached an intraday high of $25 and a low of $7.08, with a 52-week high of $25 and a low of $0.78. The stock shot up nearly 62.6% to $16.34 in the extended session overnight.

Eli Lilly was reported to be in advanced talks to acquire Ventyx Biosciences for more than $1 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would add Ventyx's pipeline of drugs targeting inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis to Lilly's portfolio, along with treatments for Parkinson's disease.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital shares gained 16.77%, closing at $219.38. The stock’s intraday high was $221.23, with a low of $188.36, and a 52-week high of $221.23 and a low of $28.83.

Western Digital shares surged on Tuesday, emerging as one of the top gainers as memory chip stocks rallied early in 2026.



The move was driven by expectations of rising memory prices amid a global supply crunch, lifting peers Sandisk and Seagate.



The rally came as investors rotated into cyclical and blue-chip names during a broader market advance.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Sandisk checks out on Short, Medium and Long price trends. Here is how it compares with others like Western Digital and Seagate.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Take Production Studios on Shutterstock.com