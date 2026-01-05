Franklin Covey Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will release earnings results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 20 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey's quarterly revenue is $64.77 million, up from $69.09 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Nov. 5, Franklin Covey posted mixed results for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Franklin Covey fell 0.8% to close at $16.64 on Friday.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $22 on Dec. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Roth Capital analyst Jeff Martin maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $27 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

