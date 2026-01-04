Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending January 2:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) : The financial services company saw strong interest from readers during the week after several analyst updates. Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and price target of $25, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $18 to $20. The stock, which has a large presence in the mortgage sector, could benefit from more housing demand and lower rates in 2026 and going forward.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) : Space stocks have been heating up in recent weeks and investors are now paying more attention to space and defense company Sidus Space. Shares of the company traded higher after recently announcing a new contract award win for the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program. The company also recently closed a public offering raising $16.2 million in gross proceeds. The proceeds are said to help the company scale its space and defense operations, which could improve the growth opportunities ahead.

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) : The aerial and ground robot intelligence company has become popular with retail investors thanks to its presence in the drone sector. Ondas recently announced that it secured $10 million in new orders. Last week, Ondas also announced plans to change its name from Ondas Holdings to Ondas Inc and relocate its headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Medline Inc (NASDAQ:MDLN) : The medical surgical products company was popular with investors over the last week, seeing increased interest from Benzinga Pro users and Benzinga readers. The company recently with public on Dec. 17. Medline shares priced their IPO at $29, with the stock trading up over 40% to $41 in its first day of trading. The stock will likely see analyst ratings and price targets in the coming weeks after its market debut, which could increase investor attention and put the focus on valuation.

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX) : The software company was well-known for decades, but has fallen in value in recent years. Increased attention has been shown for the company, with the Wall Street Journal reporting last month that Xerox was seeking new debt financing that could be backed by existing intellectual property. Xerox is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results in late January. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 29 cents and revenue of $2.11 billion, compared to 36 cents per share and $1.61 billion respectively in last year's fourth quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenue in recent quarters after missing estimates for many multiple consecutive quarters. The estimated revenue total would mark the highest quarterly total for the company since 2020. Xerox shares are down 70% over the last year and down 89% over the last five years. Xerox could be a stock to watch in 2026.

