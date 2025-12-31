MSC Industrial Direct Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct's quarterly revenue is $963.07 million. Last year, it reported $928.48 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 18, MSC Industrial Supply declared a cash dividend of 87 cents per share.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct fell 1.9% to trade at $84.59 on Wednesday.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $74 to $84 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $84 to $95 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $85 to $90 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying MSM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

