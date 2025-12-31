This Serve Robotics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Ilya Zubkov initiated coverage on Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Butterfly Network shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Dmitriy Pozdnyakov initiated coverage on Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Serve Robotics shares closed at $10.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Amirlan Kalymbekov initiated coverage on International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. International Bancshares shares closed at $66.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
