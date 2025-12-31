Analysts
December 31, 2025 9:23 AM 1 min read

This Serve Robotics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Ilya Zubkov initiated coverage on Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Butterfly Network shares closed at $3.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Dmitriy Pozdnyakov initiated coverage on Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Serve Robotics shares closed at $10.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Amirlan Kalymbekov initiated coverage on International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85. International Bancshares shares closed at $66.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SERV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

BFLY Logo
BFLYButterfly Network Inc
$3.850.79%
Overview
IBOC Logo
IBOCInternational Bancshares Corp
$66.91-%
SERV Logo
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$10.221.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Top Initiations
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved