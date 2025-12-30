Trump's 'Marie Antoinette' Moves Are 'Big Political Problem,' Says Obama-Era Strategist

Former Obama strategist David Axelrod warned that President Donald Trump's expensive renovations at the White House and John F. Kennedy Center could hurt Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

Axelrod Compares Trump To Marie Antoinette Over Luxury Projects

On Monday, Axelrod, speaking on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, compared Trump's focus on luxury projects to "Marie Antoinette," the French queen known for extravagance while citizens struggled, reported The Hill.

"I think this is a huge political problem for him," Axelrod said. "It's the Marie Antoinette thing that he's got going. That is a big political problem."

White House And Kennedy Center Makeovers Draw Political Criticism

Since taking office, Trump has overseen renovations at the White House, including gold trim in the Oval Office, redesigned rooms such as the Rose Garden and Palm Room, and begun construction of a ballroom projected to cost up to $400 million.

At the Kennedy Center, he replaced board members with allies, assumed the board chair, and pushed to rename the venue the "Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

Axelrod emphasized the risk for Republicans on the ballot, noting that while Trump himself is not running, his behavior shapes voter perception.

"I mean, people are sitting around and thinking about how they're going to pay their bills, and he's posting stuff about how he's going to have marble handrails at the Kennedy Center. And he's posting marble pictures of his new marble Palm Room at the White House and so on," he said.

He added, "And people are saying to themselves, ‘What the hell does that have to do with me?’"

Trump White House Renovations Draw Bipartisan Criticism

Last week, multiple leaders criticized President Trump on X for prioritizing lavish White House and Kennedy Center projects while Americans face economic challenges.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) highlighted Trump's focus on marble armrests, gold sconces, and a gilded ballroom, questioning whose priorities were being served in 2025.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) condemned Trump for spending taxpayer money on luxury upgrades amid widespread financial struggles, saying he doesn't care about ordinary people.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) called the spending arrogant, noting that it ignores Americans' difficulties with healthcare and housing, and warned that it could harm the Republican Party in the 2026 midterms.

Earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) shared Karoline Leavitt's post about the renaming of the Kennedy Center to include Trump's name, expressing disapproval and saying, "Can't wait for the next President to overturn this on Day 1!"

