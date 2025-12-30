Nio, Profusa, Nike, FTAI Aviation And Under Armour: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indexes closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.2% to 48,367.06, the S&P 500 edging down 0.1% to 6,896.24, and the Nasdaq falling 0.2% to 23,419.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Nio’s stock climbed 3.00% to close at $5.50, with an intraday high of $5.79 and a low of $5.50. The stock’s 52-week range is between $3.02 and $8.02.

The rise follows confirmation from China’s National Development and Reform Commission that vehicle trade-in subsidies will continue through 2026, signaling ongoing government support for auto replacement demand, providing a boost to EV makers.

Profusa Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA)

Profusa’s shares surged 78.33% to $0.12, reaching an intraday high of $0.17 and a low of $0.11. The 52-week range is $0.065 to $2.40. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 14.12% to $0.10.

Profusa announced a restructuring of its senior secured convertible notes, raising the conversion floor price from $0.10 to $0.35 to reduce potential shareholder dilution and strengthen its balance sheet. The company also eliminated mandatory cash and equity amortization payments that were scheduled to begin in early 2026, easing near-term cash flow pressure.

Management framed the changes as a de-risking move that limits equity issuance at distressed prices while improving financial flexibility. Despite the restructuring, Profusa remained a high-risk micro-cap company facing Nasdaq non-compliance and ongoing operational challenges.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nike’s stock slightly dipped by 0.03% to $61.19, with a high of $61.30 and a low of $60.64. Its 52-week range is $52.28 to $82.44. The stock rose 1.5% to $62.13 in extended trading.

The stock’s movement comes after Apple Inc.’s CEO, Tim Cook, purchased $3 million worth of Nike shares last week, increasing his total stake to 105,480 shares, valued at $6.04 million.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation’s stock jumped 14.30% to $197.54, with an intraday high of $199.88 and a low of $176.68. The stock’s 52-week high is $199.88, and the low is $75.10.

The rise follows the company’s announcement of FTAI Power, a new business converting aircraft engines into power turbines for AI-driven power shortages, expected to begin production in 2026.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour’s stock rose 7.64% to $5.14, with a high of $5.20 and a low of $4.91. The 52-week range is $4.13 to $8.72. The company’s Class C (NYSE:UA) stock spiked 8.59% to $4.93 on Tuesday.

The increase follows a large insider purchase by Fairfax Financial Holdings, which acquired 15.68 million shares, boosting its stake significantly in both Class A and Class C shares. Under Armour reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of 4 cents, beating expectations, with gross margin at 47.3%, down year over year but ahead of consensus.

The company guided fiscal 2026 revenue down 4% to 5% and adjusted EPS to 3 to 5 cents, citing soft demand and tariff pressures. It later expanded its fiscal 2025 restructuring plan, adding $95 million in charges related to separating the Curry Brand, while lifting its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income outlook to $95–$110 million. Fairfax's increased stake signaled confidence that Under Armour's restructuring and turnaround strategy would deliver longer-term gains.

