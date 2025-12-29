Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

On Dec. 22, AMC reported its strongest pre-Christmas weekend since 2021, drawing over 4 million guests to its theaters Thursday through Sunday. The attendance surge was fueled by the opening of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which grossed a reported $88 million domestically. Notably, premium formats drove performance, with approximately 67% of admissions revenue coming from 3D screenings. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.61.

RSI Value: 22.6

22.6 AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC rose 0.3% to close at $1.69 on Friday.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT)

On Dec. 4, Solmate signed a non-binding term sheet for business combination with RockawayX in all-stock transaction. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.80.

RSI Value: 26.2

26.2 SLMT Price Action: Shares of Brera Holdings gained 1.9% to close at $2.10 on Friday.

Nomadar Corp (NASDAQ:NOMA)

On Dec. 9, Nomadar named Joaquin Martin CEO Americas and Executive Vice Chairman. “Joaquin has been fundamental to Nomadar’s evolution — from helping develop the company in its earliest stages to leading the complex and transformative process of our Nasdaq listing,” said Rafael Contreras, Executive Chairman of Nomadar. The company's stock fell around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.88.

RSI Value: 25

25 NOMA Price Action: Shares of Nomadar fell 6.7% to close at $5.47 on Friday.

