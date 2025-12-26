Why Aptevo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 38%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) fell sharply during Friday's session after the Seattle-based company announced a one-for-eighteen reverse stock split.

Every 18 shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be converted into one share of common stock on December 29 after the market closes at a par value of $0.001 per share. Aptevo's stockholders approved the split at the company's annual meeting of stockholders in July and the company's board approved the final ratio mid-December.

Aptevo Therapeutics shares dipped 38.3% to $0.57 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

A SPAC III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares climbed 215.2% to $42.30.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) gained 105% to $0.47. ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) gained 65.8% to $1.30 as the company announced on Friday a major expansion of its 2026 product lineup, encompassing heritage-inspired coupes, classic SUVs, and modern lifestyle 4x4s.

Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ:DTCK) gained 47% to $0.35 as the company reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) gained 25.5% to $37.00. Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 23.2% to $21.24 even as the company disclosed no new announcements to explain the move.

(NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 23.2% to $21.24 even as the company disclosed no new announcements to explain the move. Can Fite Biopharma (NYSE:CANF) gained 20.4% to $0.22 after the company announced that the Brazilian Patent Office granted it Patent No. BR112015002697-4, entitled “Use of an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction.”

(NYSE:FJET) shares rose 12% to $13.80 amid post-IPO volatility. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE:DDL) gained 11.6% to $3.03.

(NYSE:DDL) gained 11.6% to $3.03. Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) surged 7.6% to $21.06 following reports suggesting that the company announced entry into Qatar and a partnership with Mauritian distributor Axess Limited. The stock may be seeing strength in response to China’s new energy-consuming standard for EVs.

(NASDAQ:SGML) gained 6.6% to $14.40. United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) rose 6.4% to $6.76.

(NYSE:NEXA) rose 6.3% to $9.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) gained 5.6% to $20.18.

(NYSE:ZETA) gained 5.6% to $20.18. Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Pl c (NASDAQ:PSNY) rose 5.5% to $18.13, likely driven by continued momentum from a major financing announcement aimed at fortifying the company's balance sheet. The electric vehicle maker recently secured a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Natixis.

Losers