December 26, 2025 1:25 PM 5 min read

Why Aptevo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 38%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) fell sharply during Friday's session after the Seattle-based company announced a one-for-eighteen reverse stock split.

Every 18 shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be converted into one share of common stock on December 29 after the market closes at a par value of $0.001 per share. Aptevo's stockholders approved the split at the company's annual meeting of stockholders in July and the company's board approved the final ratio mid-December.

Aptevo Therapeutics shares dipped 38.3% to $0.57 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

  • A SPAC III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares climbed 215.2% to $42.30.
  • Picocela Inc (NASDAQ:PCLA) gained 105% to $0.47.
  • ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) gained 65.8% to $1.30 as the company announced on Friday a major expansion of its 2026 product lineup, encompassing heritage-inspired coupes, classic SUVs, and modern lifestyle 4x4s.
  • Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ:DTCK) gained 47% to $0.35 as the company reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier.
  • Northann Corp (NYSE:NCL) gained 39.1% to $0.36. Northann shares jumped 55% on Wednesday after the company engaged Linkun Investment and Lu Wang for strategic planning advisory services related to its business development.
  • Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) gained 25.5% to $37.00.
  • Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 23.2% to $21.24 even as the company disclosed no new announcements to explain the move.
  • Can Fite Biopharma (NYSE:CANF) gained 20.4% to $0.22 after the company announced that the Brazilian Patent Office granted it Patent No. BR112015002697-4, entitled “Use of an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction.”
  • Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) shares jumped 11% to $25.30 after the company said its investigation into a former employee suspected of leaking customer data was conducted in close coordination with government authorities.
  • Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares rose 12% to $13.80 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE:DDL) gained 11.6% to $3.03.
  • Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) surged 7.6% to $21.06 following reports suggesting that the company announced entry into Qatar and a partnership with Mauritian distributor Axess Limited. The stock may be seeing strength in response to China’s new energy-consuming standard for EVs.
  • Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) gained 6.6% to $14.40.
  • United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) rose 6.4% to $6.76.
  • Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) rose 6.3% to $9.41.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) gained 5.6% to $20.18.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) rose 5.5% to $18.13, likely driven by continued momentum from a major financing announcement aimed at fortifying the company's balance sheet. The electric vehicle maker recently secured a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Natixis.
  • Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) gained 5% to $5.14.

Losers

  • Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) declined 22.1% to $6.86. The company recently announced an offer of approximately 71 million shares.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC) fell 21.7% to $0.74.
  • Agroz Inc (NASDAQ:AGRZ) fell 21.1% to $0.82.
  • Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) declined 20.2% to $1.89.
  • Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) fell 19.6% to $1.14.
  • ICZOOM Group Inc (NASDAQ:IZM) fell 19.3% to $1.84.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) fell 17.4% to $3.75.
  • High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) dipped 16.4% to $9.02.
  • CID HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ:DAIC) fell 15.6% to $0.63.
  • Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WOK) fell 14.3% to $0.028. WORK Medical announced 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) dipped 12.2% to $16.13.
    • Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) fell 11.6% to $23.88.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) declined 10% to $5.28. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman reiterated Organogenesis with a Buy and maintained a $9 price target.
  • Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) fell 8.8% to $8.29.
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) declined 8.3% to $37.58.
  • Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) fell 7.9% to $15.38. Shares of space-related companies traded lower as the sector pulled back from its recent rally.
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) declined 7.8% to $71.95. Shares of space-related companies traded lower as the sector pulled back from its recent rally.

